Triumph Scrambler 400 X  launched: Check price, specs

The model has been priced at ₹2,62,996 (ex-showroom) and can be booked for a token of ₹10,000
The motorcycle will be offered with more than 25 accessories
The engine is the same as the Speed 400 and belongs to Triumph's new TR series of engines
It has a capacity of 398.15 cc and is a liquid-cooled unit
The engine puts out 39.5 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch
The model uses the same 43 mm up-side down Big Piston forks in the front
At the rear, it gets pre-load adjustable rear monoshock
Braking duty on the Scrambler 400 X is done by a larger 320 mm disc in the front