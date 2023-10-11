Triumph Scrambler 400 X  launched: Check price, specs

Published Oct 11, 2023

The model has been priced at 2,62,996 (ex-showroom) and can be booked for a token of 10,000

 The motorcycle will be offered with more than 25 accessories

 The engine is the same as the Speed 400 and belongs to Triumph's new TR series of engines

 It has a capacity of 398.15 cc and is a liquid-cooled unit

The engine puts out 39.5 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch

The model uses the same 43 mm up-side down Big Piston forks in the front

At the rear, it gets pre-load adjustable rear monoshock

Braking duty on the Scrambler 400 X is done by a larger 320 mm disc in the front
