Nissan teases its upcoming Z sports car ahead of official debut next week

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor will officially take the covers off the new generation Z sport car during a global unveiling on August 17. Ahead of the official debut, Nissan has teased, probably for the last time, the upcoming Z sports car on social media platform.

Nissan had first showcased the Z sports car back in September last year as the Z Proto concept vehicle. 2021 Nissan Z was originally planned to break cover on August 17 to coincide with the now-cancelled New York Auto Show. Instead, Nissan will go for a virtual event to showcase the seventh generation Z sports car.

The teaser video shared by Nissan showcases the Z sports car in silhouette, with only the headlights visible. It shows that Nissan is unlikely to change the iconic half-circle headlights seen earlier in the Fairlady Z car from the 1960s.

Expect the Z sports car's design to be similar to the Z Proto showcased earlier. The designers are expected to stick to the design elements like the iconic fastback shape, large grille and lighting clusters inspired by past models. The Z prototype also reflected many of its design cues from the first generation Z.

Inside, expect the car to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel, triple gauges above the centre air vents, and a traditional handbrake to please the purist audience.

The Nissan Z is likely to be powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 engine, the same one that powers the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 as well. This engine has the ability to churn out 400 hp of maximum power and 475 Nm of peak torque. According to reports, the car can sprint between zero and 100 kmph in about four seconds.

The engine is likely to be mated to a six-speed manual transmission with an option of an automatic transmission as well.