Nissan showcases shiny new GT-R50 by Italdesign

Nissan has showcased its prototype GT-R50 by Italdesign at the Beijing Auto Show 2020. The display at the event in China comes after the GT-R50 made appearances at Goodwood Festival, Spa-Francorchamps, Nissan Crossing and elsewhere.

The concept car is based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO model and re-interprets it with a European-style sensibility. The vehicle commemorates the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R, in 2019, and Italdesign, in 2018. Only 50 production versions of the car will be built and the deliveries will take place in late 2020.

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign re-interprets GT-R NISMO model with a European-style sensibility – combining brute force with Italian craftsmanship and tailoring.

The exterior of the car is finished in Liquid Kinetic Gray color with distinctive Energetic Sigma Gold anniversary accents. The car gets a pronounced power bulge on the hood, stretched LED headlights, a lowered roofline and prominent 'samurai blade' cooling outlets behind the front wheels. The overall look of the exterior is completed by a large, adjustable rear wing, mounted with two uprights.

On the inside, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign gets two different carbon fiber finishes which are extensively used across the center console, instrument panel and door linings. The seats feature black Alcantara and fine black Italian leather. The exterior theme is carried inside with gold accent treatment throughout the cockpit.

Interior of Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

Under the hood, the hand-assembled 3.8-litre V6 engine has been retuned to produce an estimated 720bhp and 780Nm of torque. The car gets a revised Bilstein suspension damping system and upgraded Brembo braking system in order to help handle the extra power.