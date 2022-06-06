Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Magnite Suv Prices Hiked By Up To 41,000, Two Variants Pulled Out

Nissan Magnite SUV prices hiked by up to 41,000, two variants pulled out

This is the third price hike on the Magnite sub-compact SUV implemented by Nissan this year after one in January and the second in April. Nissan recently announced that Magnite has received one lakh bookings since its launch 18 months ago.
By : Updated on : 06 Jun 2022, 09:22 AM
Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV, which is one of the most affordable in its segment, has seen price hike of up to ₹41,000 in June. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Nissan India has hiked the prices of its flagship Magnite sub-compact SUV with effect from this month. The SUV, considered as one of the most affordable in the sub-compact SUV segment, has seen a hike of up to 41,000 depending on variants. The price of the Magnite SUV now starts from 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third price hike implemented by Nissan since January this year. Besides hiking the price, Nissan India has also discontinued at least two variants of the Magnite SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to the latest price list updated by Nissan India on its official website, the price of Magnite has seen the least hike in its base variants. The XE variant, which earlier was priced at 5.85 lakh, will now cost around 3,000 more off the showroom. The XL variant, which sits one above, has seen a hike of 3,400 and will be available at 6.80 lakh.

The biggest hikes have been implemented in some of the top-spec variants of the Magnite SUV. In the mid-spec trim, the XV Turbo variant has seen its price go up by more than 33,000. It will now cost 8.77 lakh instead of 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-range XV Premium Turbo CVT variant, which was priced just under 10 lakh, will now cost 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of 20,000. However, the biggest jump in prices has been implemented on the XV Turbo CVT variant, which sits one under the top-spec Premium Turbo CVT. It is now costlier by more than 41,000. The price has gone up from 9.26 lakh to 9.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan India has also pulled out two variants from the Magnite SUV lineup. The two variants that have been discontinued are the mid-spec XV Premium and the XL Turbo CVT. However, the Japanese carmaker has not given any particular reason behind this decision.

Nissan recently announced that Magnite SUV has garnered one lakh bookings since its launch in India back in December, 2020. It was launched at an introductory starting price of 4.99 lakh (ex showroom) and was India's most affordable sub-compact SUV back then.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: Magnite Nissan Magnite Nissan Nissan Motor Nissan India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS