Next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class confirmed for global debut on April 25

Mercedes-Benz is all set to unveil the new generation E-Class to the world on April 25, 2023. The automaker has dropped a teaser image of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class that gives a brief look at what we can expect from the executive luxury sedan. The E-Class is one of the brand’s most popular models globally and its bestseller in India. The updated model is expected to get evolutionary upgrades over the outgoing model.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class appears to retain its stately appearance with the extended profile view promising revisions to the headlamps and taillights. Expect the model to be more influenced by the new generation S-Class complete with the wraparound LED taillights and sharper LED headlamps. Interestingly, the character line has been moved up and sits above the door handles instead of cutting through them like the current generation model. The roofline is also more sloping towards the rear, almost giving the model a notchback-like styling.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the upcoming 2024 Mercedes E-Class

Major upgrades will be seen on the cabin of the new E-Class. Expect to see the 11.9-inch screen from the C-Class for the centre console while the larger 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system from the S-Class is expected to be offered as an option. A third screen has been added for the front passenger as well. Needless to say, it will run the latest MBUX user interface. The E-Class has always been impressed with its rear seat and we expect more comfort and luxury to be packed into the second row this time as well.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to arrive in both standard and long wheelbase iterations. While the standard version is popular in the West, China and India are one of the few markets to get the long wheelbase versions. In fact, India was the first market to get the right-hand drive LWB E-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the best sellers for the automaker in India and globally

Powertrain options remain under wraps for now but the E-Class is expected to arrive with a host of petrol and diesel engines that get mild-hybrid technology. International markets will get plug-in hybrid versions as well, while the AMG-spec models are likely to continue using the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 on the next E 63. That said, the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel will remain its mainstay in several markets including India while we also expect to see petrol and AMG versions coming as well.

The E-Class has been in a class of its own in the executive luxury sedan segment, especially since the LWB variant arrived. However, the segment has a host of popular offerings including the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the Volvo S90 on sale. Prices for the current E-Class start at ₹76 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can expect the new generation version to command a premium when it arrives most likely by early next year.

