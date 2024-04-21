New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan to launch in late 2024. What to expect

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new generation Swift hatchback in India next month, which is expected to come with a plethora of updates on the design, features, technology and mechanical front. Besides that, Maruti Suzuki has also started testing the next-generation Dzire compact sedan, which will come based on the next-gen Swift and is likely to launch in the country later this year.

While the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan has been spotted on roads multiple times the prototypes were heavily camouflaged. Hence, the design details were not visible. However, based on the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, we can expect some changes to be incorporated into the compact sedan.

Here are what we can expect from the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan.