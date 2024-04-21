New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan to launch in late 2024. What to expect

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new generation Swift hatchback in India next month, which is expected to come with a plethora of updates on the design, features, technology and mechanical front. Besides that, Maruti Suzuki has also started testing the next-generation Dzire compact sedan, which will come based on the next-gen Swift and is likely to launch in the country later this year.
While the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan has been spotted on roads multiple times the prototypes were heavily camouflaged. Hence, the design details were not visible. However, based on the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, we can expect some changes to be incorporated into the compact sedan.
Here are what we can expect from the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan.
The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to come sporting a new design that will be in sync with the fourth generation Swift hatchback. Expect it to come with an updated radiator grille flanked by redesigned sleeker LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, the fog lamps are expected to get LED treatment and be repositioned, while the bumpers will be revised to give the upcoming iteration of the sedan a distinctive visual appearance. Moving to the side profile, the sedan is likely to come with new design alloy wheels, while the back would feature redesigned LED taillights. However, besides these changes, the overall silhouette of the sedan is likely to remain same, while the proportions of the car are expected to remain more or less similar to the current model.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan would come with a significantly updated cabin in its new avatar. Similar to the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift, the new Dzire would receive a more upmarket interior. Expect more features and a distinguishable visual identity inside the cabin of the new Dzire, while there would be more space on offer. In fact, expect it to come loaded with more features and more technology compared to the new generation Swift. It could come with a 360-degree surround view camera and an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, which would come as first-in-segment features considering the competitors such as Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura lack them as of now.
Mechanically, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to receive a new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which will also work under the hood of the new Swift hatchback, replacing the current K-series power mill. This engine would be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit in the new Dzire. Expect the power and torque output specifications of the sedan to be the same as the Swift hatchback. Also, besides the petrol engine, the sedan would be available with a factory-fitted petrol-CNG dual fuel option in select variants.