New Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) petrol variant launch soon: What to expect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will soon add a new top-spec petrol variant to the Innova Hycross MPV. The automaker's website lists a new GX (O) variant as "upcoming" for the Toyota Innova Hycross and we expect the launch to take place in a few days from now, perhaps around early April. The Innova Hycross continues to garner a long waiting period owing to high demand.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O): Features

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) variant will sit above the GX trim which currently is the highest variant on the pure petrol version. The new GX (O) will get a dual-tone interior with a soft-touch dashboard, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, rear sunshade, and LED fog lamps over the GX trim. The GX (O) will be available in both seven and eight-seater configurations.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O): Engine Specifications

The Toyota Innova Hycross is offered with two engine options. There's the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 175 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the CVT automatic unit. The Hycross also gets a hybrid engine option that promises lower emissions and fuel consumption.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O): Expect Prices

The Innova Hycross GX is priced from ₹18.92 lakh, going up to ₹19.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the upcoming GX (O) to command a premium of about ₹50,000 as the new top-spec variant.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O): Rivals

The Innova Hycross does not have a direct rival at the moment in the premium MPV segment. However, it takes on three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

