New MG Gloster seven-seater Savvy variant to be launched in India on August 9

MG Motor India has announced that it will launch a new seven-seater Savvy variant of the Gloster SUV on August 9. Currently, the Savvy variant is available only in a six-seat layout. The new seven-seater trim is expected to be more affordable than the existing six-seat Savvy variant.

MG had introduced the Gloster SUV in the country in October last year, marking its entry in the premium luxury SUV segment here. The SUV is offered in four variants – Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, with the last one being the top-of-the-line variant. Apart from the upcoming sever-seater Savvy variant, MG Gloster currently gets seven-seat layouts with Super and Sharp variants.

The top-spec Savvy variant comes packed with features such as 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-speaker stereo system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat, auto-levelling LED headlamps as well as 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The new seven-seat trim will come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic parking assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, . Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

The seven-seat Savvy variant will likely come with the same two-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine that churns out a power of 218bhp and 480Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and there is an on-demand four-wheel driving system. It will also come equipped with seven terrain modes – Eco, Auto, Sport, Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock.

After the seven-seater Savvy variant of Gloster, the carmaker is expected to bring new MG Hector Shine variant in the country, as per a report. This variant will sit in the mid-level and will come without Wi-Fi connectivity, iSmart technology, wireless phone charging and tyre pressure monitor features.