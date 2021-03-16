This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launched in India at ₹63.60 lakh
The E-Class is one of the most popular luxury cars in the country and the company has managed to sell close to 46,000 units since its introduction in 1995.
The new E-Class continues to be offered in the LWB form. On the outside, it carries a slew of prominent styling changes including a sportier aggressive front look and a more elegant rear end. The new changes are in line with the brand’s current design language. In the latest avatar, the car brings forward a sportier exterior design and a host of new features.
The car now gets new adaptive LED headlamps and LED taillamps. Inside, there is a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX system. Moreover, there is also a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Both the screens come mounted on a single seamless glass panel which makes the cabin look very posh, elegant and modern.
Under the hood, there are 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine delivers 197 hp and 320 Nm of torque, the diesel powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The transmission option includes a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox. In addition, there is also an AMG breed 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine (350d) which churns out 286 hp and 600 Nm of peak torque.
The latest E-Class launch is part of the company's 15-model launch commitment in 2021, the announcement regarding the same was officially made earlier this year. Some of the key rivals to the car include Audi A6, Jaguar XF, BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES 300h.