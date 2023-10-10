MINI Countryman Shadow Edition launched in India at 49 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW MINI has launched the Shadow Edition in India based on the Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired hatchback. The limited series of just 24 units is available for booking on the brand's official website shop.mini.in, and each of these is priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition model will be locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai.