MG Astor Blackstorm launched in India at 14.48 lakh

MG Motor India on Wednesday launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of ₹14,47,800 (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹15,76,800 (ex-showroom). This special edition SUV comes sporting an all-black theme at the exterior and inside the cabin, which is similar in line with the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition. However, the differences between the standard version of the MG Astor and this special edition model are limited to the cosmetic front only, as mechanically, the special edition SUV is the same as its standard sibling.
MG is expecting a boost in sales with the launch of this special edition model right ahead of the festive season. In terms of design, the MG Astor Blackstorm Edition comes featuring an all-black theme. It sports the Starry Black exterior colour complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing the premium look. There are Black Edition badges that make this model distinctive from the standard version of Astor.