Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mg Astor Blackstorm Launched In India, Wears An All Black Theme

MG Astor Blackstorm launched in India at 14.48 lakh

MG Motor India on Wednesday launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of 14,47,800 (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to 15,76,800 (ex-showroom). This special edition SUV comes sporting an all-black theme at the exterior and inside the cabin, which is similar in line with the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition. However, the differences between the standard version of the MG Astor and this special edition model are limited to the cosmetic front only, as mechanically, the special edition SUV is the same as its standard sibling.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
MG Astor Blackstorm follows the footsteps of MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition.

MG is expecting a boost in sales with the launch of this special edition model right ahead of the festive season. In terms of design, the MG Astor Blackstorm Edition comes featuring an all-black theme. It sports the Starry Black exterior colour complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing the premium look. There are Black Edition badges that make this model distinctive from the standard version of Astor.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS