Mercedes-Benz launches E-Class 2024 with level 4 ADAS and AI technology

Mercedes-Benz has finally take the wraps off the new E-Class 2024. On Tuesday, the German auto giant launched the luxury sedan which is now more modern and technologically advanced than ever in its history. The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class, also considered as the baby S-Class, will be on sale in European markets later this year while China will get a longer wheelbase version of the model. The new E-Class will also expected to hit the Indian markets early next year.

The new E-Class has grown slightly in size over its predecessor. This is evident from the longer wheelbase 2,961 mm, an increase of 22 mm. The luxury sedan stands 4,949 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,468 mm in height. Mercedes says the new E-Class will offer aerodynamic drag co-efficiency of just 0.23.

Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the design of the E-Class with some parts of its inspired from the EQE. This is noticeable from the grille at the front which resembles that of the Mercedes EQ family. The LED headlights and tail lights have also been redesigned and has become slimmer. The tail lights offer a signature star motif. On the sides, the sedan offers flush door handles. The sedan stands on a set of 21-inch wheels.

On the inside, the new E-Class features the new generation MBUX system which offers an 'upgraded digital experience'. The carmaker will offer two versions of the system. Besides the MBUX Multimedia Premium, the MBUX Multimedia Premium Plus system comes as optional and offers augmented reality. The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.4- inch portrait-style infotainment display. The E-Class also offers a digital screen for the passenger at the front. Besides regular entertainment options, one can get native apps like TikTok and Angry Birds as well as Zoom. It also offers a selfie and video camera. The new E-Class features a Digital Vehicle Key for locking and unlocking via iPhone and Apple Watch smartphones.

Mercedes will offer the new E-Class with both petrol and diesel powertrain. The E-Class 220 will come with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit generating 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The E-Class 300 e will have the same unit mated to an electric motor that can offer 129 hp and 440 Nm of torque. The total combined power of the fourth-generation Plug-in hybrid system is 313 hp and the combined torque 550 Nm. This will also be available with four-wheel drive system. According to Mercedes, the variant offers pure electric range of 100 kms. The E-Class 400 e 4Matic will come with a 2.0-litre engine that can produce 252 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The electric motor can generate 129 hp and 440 Nm of torque. The total combined power of the Plug-in hybrid system is 381 hp and the combined torque 650 Nm.

As far as diesel engines are concerned, one can choose the E-Class 220 d which comes with 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 197 hp and 440 Nm of torque.

Mercedes offers several safety features with the new E-Class. It comes with level 4 ADAS technology which comes with features like driverless valet parking. The new E-Class will rival the likes of BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 when launched in India.

