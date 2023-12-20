McLaren GTS is a practical supercar, tops out at 326 kmph with 617 bhp

Ever heard of the phrase - a practical supercar? McLaren has taken the wrap off its new supercar GTS, which comes as the next-level version of the McLaren GT and it claims to be the most practical supercar in the world. The revamped version of the grand tourer comes with a host of major updates and improvements.

The British supercar marquee claims the all-new McLaren GTS is the most practical supercar money can buy. However, practicality doesn't hurt the supercar nature. In fact, McLaren claims that it is more powerful than the GT. Powering this updated mean machine is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine from the McLaren GT. However, McLaren has tuned it to churn out 14 bhp of extra power for a total of 617 bhp and a total torque output of 630 Nm. For transmission duty, the supercar gets a seven-speed sequential shift gearbox.

Adding performance enhancement to the supercar is the 10 kg reduced weight, which means the curb weight is now 1,520 kg. The new McLaren GTS comes with a new roof panel that is made from recycled carbon fibre along with a rear upper structure, which has been made from carbon fibre as well. Contributing to the weight reduction are optional titanium lug nuts that claim to be 35 per cent lighter than the standard wheel bolts.

Thanks to the reduced weight, the car is twice as fast as before. McLaren claims the new GTS is capable of reaching 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds, while it can reach the 200 kmph mark from a standstill position in 8.9 seconds and tops out at 326 kmph.

There is a 419-litre capacity cargo area by opening the electrically operated glass tailgate with a soft-close function. There is another 150-litre capacity storage available in the front trunk as well, taking the total capacity to 570 litres.

Mechanically, the McLaren GTS gets carbon ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers as standard equipment. Additionally, the supercar's ground clearance varies from 4.3 to 5.1 inches depending on whether the board lift system is active or not. It runs on 10-twin-spoke forged alloy wheels, while there are 10-spoke turbine lightweight wheels on offer as well. The wheels come wrapped with Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Speaking of exterior colours, the McLaren GTS comes wearing a Lava Gret paint theme, which debuted with this supercar. Inside its cabin, there is Softgrain Aniline leather seat upholstery with contrast stitching and a double-piping pattern.

