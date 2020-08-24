Maruti XL 6 garners 25,000 sales in one year

Maruti Suzuki came up with the XL 6 MPV almost a year back and it has sold over 25,000 units of the car since its launch. Maruti has also revealed that the XL 6 MPV (along with Ertiga) has helped achieve it a market share of close to 51%.

The Maruti XL 6 is retailed through company's premium retail chain, Nexa. It is Maruti's premium MPV based on the Ertiga. Compared to the latter, the XL 6 features a much bolder styling package. It gets restyled bumpers with faux skid plates, new upper grille, sharper LED headlamps, black plastic cladding, black-painted alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

As per Maruti, the XL 6 has managed to capture almost 14% market share in the premium MPV segment.

At the heart of the Maruti XL 6 sits a BS 6-compliant K15 petrol engine. This powertrain comes from Suzuki's 5th generation HEARTECT architecture. It delivers 104.69 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. It works in conjunction with company's Progressive Smart Hybrid technology and is available with a 5-speed MT or 4-speed AT units.

“Driving the NEXA values of global experience, innovation and excitement, the first-anniversary of XL 6 showcases our commitment to bring technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Automatic transmission, Connected SmartPlay Infotainment system, etc. to our customers," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Highlighting the increase in the demand of the XL 6, Srivastava added, "There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience."