Maruti Suzuki's premium retail chain NEXA completes eight years in operation

Maruti Suzuki established its NEXA premium retail chain in 2015 with an aim to offer products that are built on innovative and intelligent technology. The retail network has completed eight years in operation and has garnered over two million customers in this span of time. The OEM has over 460 state-of-the-art NEXA showrooms across 280+ cities across the country.