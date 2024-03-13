Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Tata Punch: Top 10 passenger vehicles sold in Feb 24

Amid the rapidly evolving consumer preference and market dynamics, the Indian passenger vehicle segment has witnessed rising sales numbers in February 2024. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has reported that the Indian passenger vehicle market registered a total sales of 370,786 cars last month, recording a 10.80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the same month a year ago when the sector recorded 334,790 units. A key evolution in the top 10 passenger vehicles

Holding the first position in the top 10 passenger vehicles sold in India last month was the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which sold 19,412 units, registering a 15 per cent YoY growth, compared to 16,889 units sold in the same month a year ago. At the second position was Tata Motors' small SUV Punch, which recorded 18,438 units. The SUV registered a 65 per cent decline in sales from 11,169 units recorded in February 2023. The launch of the Punch EV in January propelled the SUV's sales growth.

At the third position was Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno. The hatchback sold through the OEM's premium retail network Nexa registered 17,517 units last month, marking a six per cent growth compared to 18,592 units sold in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Brezza held fourth and fifth positions in the top-selling passenger vehicle list last month, registering 15,837 units and 15,765 units, respectively. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga held the sixth position in the chart with 15,519 units recorded in February 2024. The MPV registered a 140 per cent YoY sales growth last month compared to 6,472 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Hyundai Creta grabbed the seventh position in the list with 47 per cent YoY growth at 15,276 units. Launch of the new Creta, which came with a significantly upgraded design and list of features helped the mid-size SUV to rake in more sales. The other three models in the list were the Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which sold 15,051 units, 14,395 units and 14,168 units respectively in February 2024.

