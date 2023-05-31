Hyundai Exter small SUV is going to be the next big launch in India

Published May 31, 2023

Slated to launch in India on June 10, the SUV will compete with some tough rivals

Exter will challenge the Tata Punch SUV

The SUV will also compete with Maruti Suzuki's Baleno-based Fronx

Exter comes with a design that looks a bit similar to the Casper SUV, but has lot of distinctive styling elements

Besides he eye-catching design, the Exter will come with a host of features inside its cabin

It gets a small electric sunroof, dashcam, a reverse parking camera among others

Upon launch, the Exter SUV willbe positioned below the Venue

The SUV will be available in five trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect

Exter will be available in both petrol and CNG options
Here are what we know so far about Hyundai Exter
