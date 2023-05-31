Slated to launch in India on June 10, the SUV will compete with some tough rivals
Exter will challenge the Tata Punch SUV
The SUV will also compete with Maruti Suzuki's Baleno-based Fronx
Exter comes with a design that looks a bit similar to the Casper SUV, but has lot of distinctive styling elements
Besides he eye-catching design, the Exter will come with a host of features inside its cabin
It gets a small electric sunroof, dashcam, a reverse parking camera among others
Upon launch, the Exter SUV willbe positioned below the Venue
The SUV will be available in five trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect
Exter will be available in both petrol and CNG options