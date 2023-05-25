Hyundai Exter compact SUV: What we know so far

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 25, 2023

Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the Exter SUV in coming weeks

Exter SUV will come with a small electric sunroof

It will offer a dashcam as a first-in-segment safety feature

This will be a dual camera setup capable of recording through both its front and rear camera

 Check product page

It accompanies a small 2.31-inch LCD display 

 Exter SUV will come with 26 safety features available across all variants 

These features will come as an option on entry-level trims - EX and S

 The top-end trims of the SUV will come equipped with more than 40 advanced safety features

 Hyundai Exter will come wit three powertrain choices
For more details...
Click Here