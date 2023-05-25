Hyundai Exter compact SUV: What we know so far

Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the Exter SUV in coming weeks
Exter SUV will come with a small electric sunroof
It will offer a dashcam as a first-in-segment safety feature
This will be a dual camera setup capable of recording through both its front and rear camera
It accompanies a small 2.31-inch LCD display
Exter SUV will come with 26 safety features available across all variants
These features will come as an option on entry-level trims - EX and S
The top-end trims of the SUV will come equipped with more than 40 advanced safety features
Hyundai Exter will come wit three powertrain choices