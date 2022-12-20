Auto Expo: Maruti Suzuki to showcase an electric concept SUV, two all-new SUVs

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday confirmed that it will showcase one electric concept SUV and two brand-new SUVs at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, slated in January next year. These models will make their global premiere at the event, said the automaker. India's leading passenger car brand also said that the company would project its vision of the future led by sustainability, technology, safety and connectivity at the biennial automotive event that is taking place after a two-year hiatus forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the upcoming SUVs to be displayed at the event would be the five-door variant of Jimny SUV, which is one of the most anticipated models in the country. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki showcased the three-door variant of the SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The automaker has further confirmed that it will display a total of 16 vehicles at the Expo, which will include a range of customised versions of existing models like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno and Swift, among others.

Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed that it will showcase a WagonR flex-fuel prototype at the event, which could be the same model showcased a few days ago. The car brand further said that it aims to reaffirm its leadership position by unveiling the new Ev concept and range of SUVs. It also said that the product portfolio it aims to showcase at the event would envision its focus on futuristic technology-driven models.

Speaking about the automaker's strategy for Auto Expo 2023, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that for more than four decades, the automaker had been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies and the upcoming event will be another opportunity to demonstrate that. "Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic concept EV, hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts," he further added.

