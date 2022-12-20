Maruti Suzuki's big plans for Auto Expo 2023 revealed

Auto Expo is all set to return to India and some big-ticket unveils & launches are lined up
All eyes would be on Maruti Suzuki once again. And for obvious reasons
The country's largest car maker has confirmed it will showcase an all-new concept EV
Maruti Suzuki does not yet offer an EV in the market but says it is following the developments closely
The company is also betting big on SUVs. It will showcase two SUVs at the Auto Expo
One of these SUVs would be the five-door Jimny that is being prepped for an India launch early 2023
While small cars remain the backbone of Maruti Suzuki, the company is now focusing on bigger SUVs like never before
Maruti Suzuki camp is once again likely to grab max eyeballs at the Auto Expo starting January 13 in Noida