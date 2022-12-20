Maruti Suzuki's big plans for Auto Expo 2023 revealed

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 20, 2022

Auto Expo is all set to return to India and some big-ticket unveils & launches are lined up

All eyes would be on Maruti Suzuki once again. And for obvious reasons

The country's largest car maker has confirmed it will showcase an all-new concept EV

Maruti Suzuki does not yet offer an EV in the market but says it is following the developments closely

The company is also betting big on SUVs. It will showcase two SUVs at the Auto Expo

One of these SUVs would be the five-door Jimny that is being prepped for an India launch early 2023

While small cars remain the backbone of Maruti Suzuki, the company is now focusing on bigger SUVs like never before

Maruti Suzuki camp is once again likely to grab max eyeballs at the Auto Expo starting January 13 in Noida
