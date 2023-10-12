Maruti Suzuki starts exporting made-in-India Jimny five-door SUV

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has started exporting the made-in-India Jimny five-door SUV to overseas markets on October 11. The car manufacturer has further stated that the Jimny five-door SUV that was launched in India earlier this year in June, after being showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, is exclusively manufactured in India for the domestic market as well as some overseas markets too.

Maruti Suzuki, which has been the top passenger vehicle exporter in the country for two consecutive years, has said that the made-in-India Jimny five-door SUV will be shipped to overseas markets including Latin America, the Middle East and various African countries. Earlier in August this year, the car manufacturer unveiled the Jimny five-door SUV for the South African market. The South African market-spec model received an exclusive Military Green exterior paint.

Besides the Jimny five-door model, Maruti Suzuki also manufactures the three-door variant of the SUV, which was previously showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020. After that, the car manufacturer started production of the Jimny three-door in India exclusively for overseas markets including Latin America and African countries.

Speaking about the commencement of the export of the Jimny five-door SUV, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that Jimny has strengthened the automaker's presence in the SUV segment in India. “This lifestyle SUV has especially appealed to customers who enjoy off-roading experiences through tough terrains. The India-manufactured Jimny five-door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers. Aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments. We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in export of India manufactured passenger vehicles," he further added.

