Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV launched. Check out price, specs, features and more

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six trim options, the price of this SUV goes up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment and has a rich heritage spanning over five decades. Interestingly, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of Jimny.

While the two-door version of the Jimny was being manufactured in the country for export to select markets, its India launch has been on the cards for several years. With the growing appetite for lifestyle SUVs with 4x4 capabilities, it was only a matter of time before Maruti Suzuki bolstered its lineup with the model. But while the company has several SUVs in its lineup now, the Jimny is carrying a bulk of the weight of expectations and is now locking horns against Mahindra Thar.

Trim Price (ex-showroom) Zeta MT ₹ 12.74 lakh Alpha MT ₹ 13.69 lakh Alpha MT (DT) ₹ 13.85 lakh Zeta AT ₹ 13.94 lakh Alpha AT ₹ 14.89 lakh Alpha AT (DT) ₹ 15.05 lakh

The first-generation Jimny was introduced in global markets in 1970 and has since been appreciated for its rugged character in a relatively small footprint. Built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension, the Jimny is as rugged as a Maruti Suzuki vehicle can be at the moment. But will it be enough to make a very deep mark in the Indian car market?

What is the engine and transmission on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.

The Jimny is further equipped with AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’ and ‘4WD-low’. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.

What are the dimensions of Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The main highlight of this version of the vehicle is that it offers more cabin space than its three-door twin - at around 340 mm longer wheelbase.

What are the feature highlights inside Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Jimny is a four-seater at best but rear doors make entry and exit relatively easy. The cabin has an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital driver display and more. Storage space is minimal but there is a grab handle on the dashboard.

The Jimny cabin has a rugged appeal with an all-black colour theme.

The Jimny comes with several safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ESP with hill hold assist, among others.

What are the colour options on the Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is being offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options. The list includes Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Pearl Artic White.

