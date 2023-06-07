Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Jimny SUV price to be announced today

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV is all set to become the latest lifestyle SUV to hit the Indian roads today. India's largest carmaker is going to reveal the price of the off-road SUV which aims to take on the likes of Mahindra Thar or Force Gurkha in coming days. Often referred to as the new-age incarnation of the Gypsy from the past, the Jimny SUV had been a crowd-puller at the two previous editions of the Auto Expo in 2020 and earlier this year. Three years ago, Maruti had brought in the three-door version of the SUV to test the waters. This year, after a long wait, Maruti decided to launch the Jimny with five doors to appeal more to prospective buyers. The SUV has clocked more than 30,000 bookings even before Maruti announced the price, hinting at its popularity. The numbers could grow exponentially if the carmaker can price it right.

Here are all the live and latest updates leading up to the price announcement of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 08:33 AM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It will not offer any RWD option like its rival Mahindra Thar.

Here are all the live and latest updates leading up to the price announcement of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 08:33 AM IST
