Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Which off-roader SUV would you choose?

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Jimny 4x4 SUV on June 7
Once launched, it will pose a major challenge to the Mahindra Thar SUV
While Thar is offered with three engine options, Jimny gets only with a petrol engine
Thar gets a 6-speed manual gearbox while Jimny buyers can choose from a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic unit
Jimny will get a five-door body style while Thar comes in a three-door body style
Mahindra is working on a 5-door version of the Thar which is likely to launch by the end of this year
The length of both SUVs is the same but the Thar is taller and wider
Thar gets a better approach angle while Jimny gets a better departure angle
Upon launch, Jimny might undercut the Thar because of introductory pricing