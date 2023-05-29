Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Which off-roader SUV would you choose?

Published May 29, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Jimny 4x4 SUV on June 7

Once launched, it will pose a major challenge to the Mahindra Thar SUV

While Thar is offered with three engine options, Jimny gets only with a petrol engine

Thar gets a 6-speed manual gearbox while Jimny buyers can choose from a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic unit

Jimny will get a five-door body style while Thar comes in a three-door body style

Mahindra is working on a 5-door version of the Thar which is likely to launch by the end of this year

The length of both SUVs is the same but the Thar is taller and wider

Thar gets a better approach angle while Jimny gets a better departure angle

Upon launch, Jimny might undercut the Thar because of introductory pricing
