Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets new safety feature on base Zeta+ variant, price hiked

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto went on sale last month and the brand’s flagship offering has been updated with a new feature on its base variant. The entry-level Invicto Zeta Plus trim now comes with a rear seatbelt reminder, which effectively makes it standard across the range. It does bring a price hike to the model though which is now dearer by ₹3,000. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto now starts from ₹24.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The rear seatbelt reminder was offered only on the top-spec Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus trim at the time of launch. However, the feature is now mandatory in all new cars and it was only a matter of time before it had to be introduced on all variants of the Invicto. The safety feature essentially chimes when the rear occupants do not wear their seatbelts.

While available on the top-spec Alpha Plus trim, the seat belt reminder feature was missing on the base Zeta Plus variant. The Invicto is offered in only two variant options

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus variant is offered in seven and eight versions. The variant is pretty loaded on the feature front with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, manually adjustable IRVM, six airbags, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and more. Compared to the Alpha Plus trim, the base variant misses out on a larger infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof and powered tailgate; ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, wireless Apple CarPlay, TPMS, 360-view camera, front and reverse parking sensors, rear window defogger, anti-theft security system and more.

Power on the Invicto comes only from the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 184 bhp, while paired with an e-CVT unit. The hybrid MPV promises a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl (ARAI certified). The Invicto is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

