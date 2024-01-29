Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh

Automatic transmissions have become highly popular in India over the last few years owing to the convenience they offer in congested traffic conditions. While the majority of car buyers still prefer manual transmissions, the adoption of the automatic transmission is witnessing growth at a fast pace.

If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under ₹10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are

The clutchless transmission technology has witnessed a rise in popularity, demand and sales over the last few years thanks to the convenience it offers in dense traffic situations, where constant clutch pressing and gear shifting make driving a tiresome experience for the drivers. In India various types of clutchless automatic transmission technologies are available, namely AMT, CVT, AT, DCT etc.

Here is a list of five cars that come with clutchless automatic transmissions and are priced under ₹10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a mix between a crossover and a high-riding hatchback. It is technically not an SUV, but the body style and overall stance of the car make it look like a micro SUV. Sold through the premium Nexa retail network, Ignis is aimed at the sub-compact SUVs. Ignis comes featuring a five-speed AMT coupled with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 88 bhp of peak power. Maruti Suzuki calls the AMG as AGS. Available in Delta, Zeta and Alpha trim options, the Ignis AMT is priced between ₹6.93 lakh and ₹8.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Tata Punch: First Drive Review

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is one of the most popular SUVs in India. The sub-compact SUV with a high-riding stance and high safety quotient is available in both manual and AMT options. The AMT version of the Tata Punch is available in 12 different trim options, and 11 of them come priced under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). Except for one trim the flagship Creative AMT DT, the other options come priced between ₹7.50 lakh and ₹9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed AMT, which generates 87 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter was launched in India as a compact SUV in 2023. It comes as a feature-packed SUV that is available in both manual and AMT options. There are six different trim options of the SUV available with AMT and five of them come priced under ₹10 lakh. Powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, the Exter churns out 82 bhp peak power and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque. It is available in petrol-CNG option as well. The most affordable Hyundai SUV in India comes with a host of first-in-segment factory-fitted features including paddle shifters.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is another interesting car launched in 2023. Sold through the Nexa retail outlet, the Fronx comes as a crossover based on the premium hatchback Baleno. It is available in manual, AMT and automatic transmission options. The AGS or AMT variants of the Fronx are priced between ₹8.88 and ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The crossover is available in 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol-CNG powertrain options.

Watch: Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger is the sole SUV on sale from the French auto manufacturer in India. The SUV is available in both manual and clutchless automatic options. The AMT variant of the SUV is available in six different trim options, which are priced between ₹7.10 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kiger SUV is available in three different transmission options: manual, AMT and CVT.

