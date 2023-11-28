Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV achieves new sales milestone in India. Check out

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV sales have crossed the 1,000 units mark in India
The new sales milestone arrives about five months after the Ioniq 5 clocked 500 retail sales since its launch in January 2023
The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s most expensive offering in India and the brand’s first luxury car to be sold in the country
The Ioniq 5 is based on the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform shared with the Kia EV6, also sold in India
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a standout design coupled with a luxurious cabin packing a host of tech and sustainable materials
The feature list comprises ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, voice command, Vehicle-to-Load function, Level 2 ADAS and more
Power comes from the rear axle-mounted PMS motor tuned for 215 bhp and 350 Nm. The 72.6 kWh battery promises a range of 631 km (ARAI certified)
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offering is more competitively priced compared to other EVs in the segment, which has helped the sales numbers surge
Priced at ₹45.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Ioniq 5 EV is locally assembled in the country