Maruti Suzuki Dzire reaches 25 lakh units sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has sold 25 lakh units since its launch, claimed the automaker in a release on Friday. The compact sedan also claimed to have grabbed 50 per cent of market share in the country. The automaker further claimed that no compact sedan rivalling the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has reached the one million sales mark in India so far.

The compact sedan segment in India has some popular models like the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura along with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, the Dzire remains the bestselling model in the segment to date. This compact sedan comes as the automaker's second sedan on sale alongside the midsize model Ciaz. Sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, the Dzire is priced between ₹6.53 lakh and ₹9.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes available in seven different exterior colour options.

