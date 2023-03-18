Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG launched: 5 things to know

After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has finally launched the Brezza CNG in the Indian market. It is the first compact SUV to get a CNG powertrain. The Brezza has been a very successful product for the manufacturer since it was first launched in the Indian market. Maruti currently has the largest lineup of CNG and the Brezza is the most recent one to join the CNG family. Here are five things that one should know about the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM
Maruti Suzuki has not made any cosmetic changes to the Brezza CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: No cosmetic changes

Maruti Suzuki has not made any cosmetic changes to the Brezza CNG. It continues to come with a sleek set of LED projector headlamps, flat bonnet, squared-off wheel arches and a slim set of LED tail lamps. The compact SUV was refreshed back in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Feature equipped

Depending on the variant, the Brezza CNG will come with features such as an electric sunroof, cruise control, SmartPlay Pro infotainment system that gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alloy wheels, keyless entry, push button to start/stop the engine and much more

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Engine and fuel efficiency

Brezza CNG is powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 98 bhp and 136 Nm. While running on CNG, the power is decreased to 85 bhp and 121 Nm. The Brezza CNG will only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency of the Brezza CNG is 25.51 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: CNG specific changes

Being a CNG vehicle, Maruti Suzuki has made some changes that are specific to the Brezza CNG. The CNG fuel lid is integrated into the petrol filler space. There is a dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change-over switch. The CNG cylinder has been covered up so that the boot looks neat.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price and variants

Maruti Suzuki Brezza price list 
  
Variant 
LXi S-CNG 9.14 lakh
VXi S-CNG 10.49 lakh
ZXi S-CNG 11.89 lakh
ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone 12.05 lakh
 All prices are ex-showroom

Brezza CNG is offered in four variants. There is LXi S-CNG, VXi S-CNG, ZXi S-CNG and ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone. The prices start at 9.14 lakh and go up to 12.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki India Limited Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
