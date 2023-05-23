Maruti Jimny SUV's fuel efficiency is better than Mahindra Thar

Maruti Jimny could prove to be a more affordable lifestyle SUV than its key rival Mahindra Thar. The carmaker has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the upcoming SUV ahead of its launch next month. The Jimny SUV, offered with only petrol engine, offers more miles for every drop than the petrol version of the Thar SUV. Jimny could also prove to be a more pocket-friendly option for those seeking an off-road SUV as Maruti Suzuki is expected to price the Jimny aggressively.

According to the ARAI certified figures revealed ahead of Jimny's launch in June, the SUV is capable of offering up to 16.39 kmpl of mileage in the automatic variants. The manual variants offer more fuel efficiency with ARAI figures at 16.94 kmpl. With a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres, the Jimny SUV is expected to run between 650 kms and 700 kms without the need to refuel.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny with only one 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B Series petrol engine. It will be offered with the choice of a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic transmission option. The SUV is capable of churning out 103 bhp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque.

Compared to Jimny, Mahindra Thar's petrol variants offer up to 15.2 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Mahindra offers the SUV with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox, the Thar is a more powerful SUV than Jimny. It can generate up to 150 hp of power and up to 300 Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Jimny SUV could also trump its rival as far as the pricing is concerned. It is expected to be a more affordable option in the lifestyle SUV segment than its key rival when launch in first week of June. Mahindra currently offers its petrol variants at a starting price of ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level RWD variant. The price goes up to ₹16.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version.

