Thar 5-door debut in August? Mahindra responds to speculative reports

There have been many rumours about the 5-door version of Mahindra Thar getting unveiled on 15th August. However, now the Twitter account of Mahindra Automotive has tweeted that the Thar 5-door will not be making its global debut in South Africa where Mahindra is hosting an event. At the quarter results media interaction, the manufacturer confirmed that the 5-door Thar is scheduled to launch in 2024 in the Indian market.