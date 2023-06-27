Copyright © HT Media Limited
Thar 5-door debut in August? Mahindra responds to speculative reports

There have been many rumours about the 5-door version of Mahindra Thar getting unveiled on 15th August. However, now the Twitter account of Mahindra Automotive has tweeted that the Thar 5-door will not be making its global debut in South Africa where Mahindra is hosting an event. At the quarter results media interaction, the manufacturer confirmed that the 5-door Thar is scheduled to launch in 2024 in the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 15:47 PM
A test mule of a 5-door Thar spotted by Vivek Venugopal. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/vivekji05)
First Published Date: 27 Jun 2023, 15:47 PM IST
