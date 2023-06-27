Thar 5-door debut in August? Mahindra responds to speculative reports

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There have been many rumours about the 5-door version of Mahindra Thar getting unveiled on 15th August. However, now the Twitter account of Mahindra Automotive has tweeted that the Thar 5-door will not be making its global debut in South Africa where Mahindra is hosting an event. At the quarter results media interaction, the manufacturer confirmed that the 5-door Thar is scheduled to launch in 2024 in the Indian market.