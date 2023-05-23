Maruti Jimny to Honda Elevate SUVs: Cars to launch in India in June

Another month. Another flood of new SUVs. June promises to be yet another exciting month for those still looking for more options in the segment. As many as four SUVs are slated for launch or debut next month. These include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Exter SUVs. Bookings for all three have already started. Meanwhile, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to drive in two models in June which is likely to include the new EQS electric SUV that made global debut earlier. Here is a quick look at all the five cars expected to launch in India in June.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV

The Jimny will officially launch in the first week of June. The lifestyle SUV, Maruti's first, has already clocked more than 30,000 bookings even before the price has been announced. The five-door off-road SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar when launched. This will be the fourth new generation compact or mid-size SUV from the carmaker after the Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx.

Jimny made its debut at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic unit as transmission option. The engine can churn out 103 bhp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque. Armed with Maruti Suzuki's latest AllGrip Pro 4X4 technology, Jimny is made to take on off-road challenges.

Honda Elevate SUV

Closer to the launch of Jimny, India will get another brand new SUV called Honda Elevate. The compact SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others, will be officially launched on June 6. The carmaker has already offered a partial look at the SUV, which will be its only model in the segment after the exit of WR-V.

Honda Elevate SUV will come with a small sunroof, roof rails, shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs. At the rear, the SUV will get an LED strip connecting the taillights along with the Elevate badging. Under the hood, the Elevate SUV is likely to get the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that also powers the new generation Honda City. The SUV may also be offered with hybrid powertrains while the higher variants may get ADAS features.

Hyundai Exter SUV

Hyundai will enter the small SUV segment with the Exter, which is likely to make official debut next month and expected launch in the next few weeks. Hyundai will drive in the Exter to take an aim at Tata Punch SUV. Punch is currently the only SUV in its segment and is one of the best-selling models in India.

Hyundai has already started to accept bookings for Exter SUV at an amount of ₹11,000. The SUV will be offered in five variants - EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. It will be offered with three powertrain options including a 1.2-L Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with choice of five-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT. It will also get a 1.2-L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and a CNG option with five-speed manual transmission.

Mercedes EQS SUV

The German auto giant is expected to expand its EV portfolio in India with the likely introduction of the EQS SUV next month. The electric SUV has already been launched in global markets. Mercedes has already launched the electric sedan version of the EQS in India earlier. The SUV will be part of around 10 new models the German carmaker plans to launch in India by March next year.

Mercedes EQS SUV if offered in three variants globally. The EQS 450+ is the least powerful with output of 355 bhp and 568 Nm. The 450 4Matic can churn out 355 bhp of power and 800 Nm of torque. The top-of-the-range 580 4Matic can generate 536 bhp of power and 858 Nm of peak torque. The EQS 450+ offers range of up to 660 kms on a single charge. The 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic variants offer between 507 kms and 613 kms of range according to WLTP.

Mercedes AMG SL

Besides the EQS SUV, Mercedes will also launch the AMG version of the SL 55 Roadster on June 22. The seventh generation AMG SL is powered by a 4.0-litre-V8-Biturbo-motor generating 470 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 315 kmph.

