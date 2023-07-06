Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: 5 things to know

Maruti Suzuki has just launched its most expensive and premium vehicle in the Indian market. It is called Invicto and is an MPV. The manufacturer is already selling MPVs like the Ertiga and XL6. However, the Invicto is very different. Where the Ertiga is a relatively budget-friendly vehicle, the Invicto belongs to an entirely different segment. It will be competing against the likes of the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Innova Hycross. Here are five things that one should know about the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Maruti Invicto: Shares underpinnings with Toyota Innova Hycross

The Invicto is basically a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Both are based on the same platform and use the same engine. However, the Invicto is being sold only in its fully hybrid powertrain and three variants. This is not the first time that both these manufacturers are sharing a vehicle. Toyota is selling the Glanza which is a rebadged Baleno and they also used to sell the Urban Cruiser which was a rebadged Vitara Brezza. Both manufacturers also co-developed the Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In the global markets, there are a few other rebadged vehicles as well.

Maruti Invicto: Price and variants

Maruti will sell the Invicto in just three variants - Zeta+ (7 seater), Zeta+ (8 seater) and Alpha+ (7 seater). They are priced at ₹24.79 lakh, ₹24.84 lakh and ₹28.42 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Invicto: Hybrid powertrain

Powering the Invicto is the same powertrain that is doing duty on the Toyota Innova Hycross's fully hybrid variant. There is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 150 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 188 Nm at 4,400-5,200 rpm. Then there is the battery pack that drives an electric motor that is capable of producing 112 bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 206 Nm. The system is mated to an eCVT automatic transmission. There is no manual gearbox on offer.

Maruti Invicto: Fuel efficiency

Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl for the Invicto.

Maruti Invicto: Features

Some of the features that Invicto comes with are a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car technology, electronic adjustment for the front seats, LED lighting and much more.

