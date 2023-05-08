Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Confused which one to pick? Here are key differences

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest entrant in the sub-compact SUV segment in India which already witnesses a fierce rivalry among models like Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and others. Maruti, now with two models in the similar size segment, threatens to take the game away from other carmakers with Fronx and Brezza. With a price difference of barely ₹one lakh between the base and top-end variants of each SUV, many could be confused as to which one to choose. This comparison aims to help decide which SUV one should pick.

Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Size comparison

In naked eye, Maruti Suzuki Fronx may appear smaller than Brezza. That is because the Fronx is shorter in height than its sibling, which comes with a more conventional SUV look. The latest SUV from Maruti Suzuki stands 3,995 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall. Compared to Fronx, Brezza stands similar in length but is 25 mm wider and 135 mm taller. The wheelbase of Fronx, which stands at 2,520 mm is longer by 20 mm to that of Brezza. However, Brezza has marginally better ground clearance of 198 mm, about 8 mm higher than its sibling.

Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Performance comparison

One of the biggest difference between the two SUVs lies under their hoods. Maruti has brought back their famous Boosterjet engine in Fronx. It offers the SUV with two choices of powertrain. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit can generate 100 hp of power and 147.6 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed torque converter gearbox. There is also a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can churn out 90 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Besides the regular manual transmission, the second engine also comes mated to an AMT gearbox. In comparison, Brezza is offered with the new K-Series 1.5-litr enaturally aspirated petrol engine. But, despite being a more powerful engine than the Boosterjet unit, it generates only 103 hp of power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.

Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Features comparison

If having sunroof is key to your choice of SUV, then Fronx will not make the cut. Maruti Suzuki is not offering any glass roof with its latest SUV, which is based on the Baleno hatchback. Brezza, on the other hand, offers sunroof on some of its variants. Where Fronx may score higher than Brezza is in terms of its wheel-size. It sports a wider 17-inch alloy wheels compared to the 16-inchers on the Brezza. In terms of other features, the Fronx has more bank for the buck at lesser price than Brezza. Both SUVs offer features like HuD screen, 360 degree camera, wireless connectivity among others.

Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Price comparison

Maruti Fronx vs Maruti Brezza - Price comparison Fronx 1.2 variant Price Fronx 1.0 Turbo variant Price Brezza variant Price Sigma 5MT ₹ 7.56 lakh Delta+ 5MT ₹ 9.72 lakh LXi ₹ 8.29 lakh Delta 5MT ₹ 8.32 lakh Zeta 5MT ₹ 10.55 lakh VXi ₹ 9.64 lakh Delta AGS ₹ 8.87 lakh Zeta 6AT ₹ 12.05 lakh ZXi ₹ 11.04 lakh Delta+ 5MT ₹ 8.72 lakh Alpha 5MT ₹ 11.47 lakh VXi AT ₹ 11.14 lakh Delta+ AGS ₹ 9.72 lakh Alpha 6AT ₹ 12.97 lakh ZXi DT ₹ 11.21 lakh Alpha DT MT ₹ 11.63 lakh ZXI Plus ₹ 12.48 lakh Alpha DT AT ₹ 13.13 lakh ZXI Plus DT ₹ 12.64 lakh ZXi AT DT ₹ 12.71 lakh ZXi Plus AT ₹ 13.98 lakh ZXi Plus AT DT ₹ 14.14 lakh ex-showroom prices

One of the key deciding factors between the two would be how Fronx and Brezza are priced. Fronx has been launched at a starting price of ₹7.56 lakh (ex-showroom) which is around ₹74,000 less expensive than the price of Brezza's base variant at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of Fronx will cost ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), around ₹one lakh less expensive than Brezza's top variant which costs ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

