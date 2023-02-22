Maruti Eeco hits 10 lakh milestone. What makes this simple car a hot-seller?

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that its Eeco van has crossed the sales milestone of 10 lakh units in India, since its inception in 2010. The automaker also claimed that the Maruti Suzuki Eeco currently holds 94 per cent market share in its segment. The popular van comes available in a total of 13 variants, including five-seater, seven-seater, cargo, tourer and ambulance.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's senior executive officer for marketing and sales, Shashank Srivastava said that Eeco dominates the van segment with more than 94 per cent market share and it has adapted to the evolving needs of the consumers over the years. “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country," said the Maruti Suzuki official.

Besides a practical design, the spacious and practical cabin of the Eeco has helped the car to become popular among fleet operators, regular private consumers as well as among other utility-focused buyers also. The Eeco multi-purpose van is powered by a 1.2-litre advanced K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine.

Besides the petrol variant, the car is also available with a CNG variant. This van is good to churn out 80.76 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm for petrol and 71.65 PS of power at 6,000 rpm for the CNG variant. The Eeco petrol delivers 20.20 kmpl of fuel efficiency, while the S-CNG Eeco offers 27.05 km/kg mileage, claims the automaker.

