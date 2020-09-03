Maruti Eeco hits 7 lakh sales' milestone in India

The Maruti Eeco has clocked a sales milestone of 7 lakh units since it went on sale in India 10 years back. The Eeco enjoys an undisputed leadership with 90% market share in the van segment.

The company announced that after Eeco's launch in 2010, Maruti managed to sell its 2 lakh units in just two years of its introduction. Thereafter, Eeco's sales showed a steady trend and in 2014, the company sold over 1 lakh units again thanks to the high demand in the van segment.

The company also introduced a new Cargo variant of the Eeco in 2015 and then Maruti went on to sell over 1 lakh units consecutively in the following three years, reaching an overall 5 lakh units in 2018. The company says that over 84% Eeco customers are pre-determined buyers.

Maruti introduced the BS 6-compliant Eeco earlier this year. This is offered with a total of 12 variants which include 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, and Ambulance.

It runs on a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine which pushes out 73 bhp and 101 Nm of peak torque. This engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 16.11 kmpl. It is also offered in a CNG variant which delivers 21.8 kmpl of fuel efficiency. The company says that 17% of the customers opt for the CNG variant.

The safety kit on the Maruti Eeco include features such as driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert system. It is currently offered at a starting price of ₹380,800 (ex-showroom).