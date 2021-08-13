Mahindra XUV700 global unveil tomorrow: Five highlights to watch out for

Mahindra XUV700 will be officially showcased to the world at an event in Chennai on Saturday evening. While Mahindra has been teasing several segment-first highlights on the XUV700 and while several spy images and videos of the vehicle have been doing the rounds on the internet, this will be the first time that the XUV700 will be officially presented.

There is much that Mahindra XUV700 has promised and while a launch is expected come October, the unveil in itself could be a cornerstone moment in the Indian automotive sector for 2021. The XUV700 will compete in the highly-lucrative mid-size SUV space and has the potential of mounting a massive challenge to its direct and even indirect rivals.

Here are some of the key highlights of XUV700 that could set it apart from the competition:*Mahindra XUV700 will be the first vehicle in India with Alexa Voice AI integration. What this means is that one can control a wide variety of in-car functionalities using just voice commands. In turn, Echo devices can also be communicated with from the vehicle. And when in the house, these devices may be made use of to control certain functions in the vehicle.*XUV700 will get a premium 3D surround sound system from Sony. This system will be powered by 360 Spatial Sound Technology and has been custom-made for the XUV700. (Read more here)

*Expect a completely new head light and tail light system on the XUV700. These will boast of Clear-view technology, as per the car maker. More details are expected at launch. (Read more here)

*Mahindra is promising it has packed XUV700 with cutting-edge and several segment-first or segment-best features. Largest in-segment sunroof, Smart Filter technology for clean cabin air, driver attention monitoring system, smart door handles and several such features are likely to put the SUV ahead of the curve. (More here)

*Mahindra XUV700 could well be the most powerful SUV in its segment courtesy a two-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 200 hp. It will also get a 2.2-litre turbo diesel motor producing 185 hp.

Bonus: XUV700 will be the first SUV from the Mahindra camp to sport the company's new logo. While it may not mean much for a customer, it does signal a clear intention to offer modern and more loaded vehicles to customers hereon.