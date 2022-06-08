Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv300 To Soon Get A New Variant In India

Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz could get several exterior highlights including new body decals and Sportz badging all around.
By : Updated on : 08 Jun 2022, 11:56 AM
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 

Mahindra XUV300 is likely to receive a new variant soon. The company is planning to introduce the XUV300 in the new ‘Sportz' trim which is likely to go on sale in the country in the next few weeks. The same model was also showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and has now been leaked in a document surfacing online, hinting at its immediate launch. 

(Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

As per the leaked document, the powerout from the XUV300 Sportz edition will stands at 128bhp and the car will be available for purchase in a total of four variants namely W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). It will most likely draw power from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill which was also displayed at the previous event. The engine will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

If the upcoming version is based on the XUV300 Sportz displayed earlier it could get several exterior highlights including body decals and ‘Sportz’ badging all around. Inside the cabin it could sport a fully blacked-out theme along with red inserts on the dashboard, centre console, as well as steering wheel.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will see competition from sportier trims of the sub-compact SUVs already present in India such as Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo and Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo. Currently the car features two powertrain options such as 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, while the transmission includes manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

(Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details)

Meanwhile, Mahindra is gearing up for the official debut of the new-gen Scorpio in India soon. The car will be officially displayed in India later this month. 

 

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 2022 XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS