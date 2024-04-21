Mahindra XUV 3XO to get best-in-class panoramic sunroof, teased ahead of debut

Mahindra has teased the interior of the upcoming XUV 3XO SUV ahead of its scheduled debut on April 29. Slated to arrive as the updated version of the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV, the XUV 3XO will feature a wide range of updates compared to its predecessor and one of them will be the largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, claimed the homegrown automaker in the latest teaser video. The carmaker has dubbed this as Skyroof.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a significantly updated design and a wide range of features. These updates are intended to make the upcoming SUV more upmarket and stylish. The OEM has already said that the compact SUV will come featuring the AdrenoX operating system that was introduced in the Mahindra XUV 700 back in 2021. The availability of this operating system will enable the users with various functions.

