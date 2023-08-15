Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Concept vehicle makes global debut

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled its global Pik Up concept based on Scorpio-N at its ‘Futurescape’ event in Cape Town, South Africa. The concept is based on a new ladder frame platform, which is based on three pillars - toughness, versatility, and capability. It has been designed in a way that it is suitable for a wide range of applications such as professional purposes or recreational activities.

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 20:55 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has taken the covers off a new pickup concept vehicle, based on its flagship Scorpio-N SUV.

The Pik Up concept has been built to withstand extreme conditions while the interior offers ample space and comfort.

