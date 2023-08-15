Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Concept vehicle makes global debut

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled its global Pik Up concept based on Scorpio-N at its ‘Futurescape’ event in Cape Town, South Africa. The concept is based on a new ladder frame platform, which is based on three pillars - toughness, versatility, and capability. It has been designed in a way that it is suitable for a wide range of applications such as professional purposes or recreational activities.
The Pik Up concept has been built to withstand extreme conditions while the interior offers ample space and comfort.