It comes as a lifestyle pickup truck and slated to launch in 2025
Despite being based on Scorpio-N, the Mahindra Global Pik Up looks very distinctive with the rugged and heavily accessorised look
While showcasing the pickup truck concept, Mahindra demonstrated the scopes of customisation for the Global Pik Up
Mahindra Scorpio Global Pik Up concept will spawn a pickup truck that will compete with Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
It gets a roof rack, skid plates, scuff plate, thick black cladding, large alloy wheels wrapped with meaty off-road focused tyres
It gets a chunky bumper with tow hooks, glossy black finish at nose section flanked by LED headlamps and DRL, LED spotter lamp
The double-cab configuration upcoming Mahindra pickup truck features a snorkel indicating at its deep water wading capability
The Global Pik Up will be powered by a Gen-2 mHawk engine, which will be available with both 6-speed MT and AT options
The pickup truck will be underpinned by next-generation ladder frame chassis ensuring better protection for the occupants
High ground clearance, 4x4 drivetrain are expected to make it a well-capable off-roader