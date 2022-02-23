Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Tractor Is Transformed Into A Thar Lookalike, Shares Anand Mahindra

Mahindra tractor is transformed into a Thar lookalike, shares Anand Mahindra

The Mahindra vehicle comes with drastic customisation.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 12:35 PM
The owner has transformed a Mahindra tractor into a SUV. (Image: Mahindra Tractors)

There are many auto enthusiasts who love to create their own machines or customise their vehicles. One such person is Maia Rymbai from Jowai of Meghalaya, who transformed a Mahindra tractor into a vehicle that is Mahindra Thar lookalike. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has shared the image of the vehicle in his Twitter account.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 13.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector
1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Harrier
1956 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted testing in Spiti, new details revealed)

Mahindra also wrote in his tweet that the customised vehicle appears like a strange-looking beast. “Now that’s a strange looking beast…But it looks like a loveable character from a Disney animated film!" Mahindra further added.

As Mahindra Tractors, a wing of Mahindra Group dedicated to making agricultural and farming machineries has revealed, the modified vehicle is built on a Mahindra 275 DI TU tractor. Capable of producing 39 hp of power output, this is one of the bestselling tractors from the company and it is suitable for both agricultural and haulage operations.

Speaking about the vehicle, it comes sporting an odd look due to the massive rear wheel and the small front wheel that has been retained from the original tractor. The owner has customised a cabin on the tractor. To match the massive height different between the front and rear of the tractor, the vehicle gets an odd-looking front door.

A front windshield and driver side and front passenger side window too have been fitted to the cabin. The front fascia of the vehicle is the same as the original tractor. However, the owner has added a front bumper. Mahindra Thar like front wheel covers are there as well, along with side turning indicators. The rear of the vehicle is not visible, but as it appears, it gets a soft top that is retractable. It is not clear if the owner has made any mechanical changes to the tractor.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Anand Mahindra Mahindra Thar Mahindra
Related Stories
XUV700 to Thar, Mahindra offers subscription model for its new SUVs
17 Feb 2022
Maruti WagonR facelift spotted during commercial shoot
16 Feb 2022
India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted
19 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki expands subscription model, adds Kolkata to program
17 Feb 2022
Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top-selling two-wheelers in India in January 2022
18 Feb 2022
Ashok Leyland mulls setting up separate production plant for electric vehicles
20 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at a starting price of 6.35 lakh
23 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS