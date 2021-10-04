Mahindra Thar gets 75,000 bookings in year since launch, millennials power SUV

Mahindra Thar was officially launched in its latest form factor a year ago and in the past 12 months, it has received a whopping 75,000 bookings. The Thar from Mahindra received several crucial updates which include a petrol engine, automatic transmission, new styling updates on the outside and a more connected and upmarket cabin.

Little wonder then at 40% of all bookings made for Mahindra Thar have come from millennials.

The latest Mahindra Thar was launched on October 2 of 2020 amid much fanfare. At launch, the Thar AX variant was priced starting ₹9.8 lakh and the luxury-oriented Thar LX started at ₹12.49 lakh. Interestingly, the first unit of Thar was auctioned for RS 1.10 crore with the proceeds being given to charity.

There has been an overwhelming response for the Thar which soon led Mahindra to increase production capacity even if the waiting period for some of the more popular variants extend to several months.

Mahindra Thar engine and transmission choices:

Thar 2020 is offered with BS 6-compliant engine options. This includes the new 2.0-litre mStallion150 petrol engine as well as the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. The former offers 150 bhp of power and has 300 Nm of torque. The diesel unit belts out 130 bhp of power and offers 300 Nm of torque.

Apart from the six-speed manual gearbox, Mahindra played smart to also bring in a six-speed automatic unit on the new Thar.