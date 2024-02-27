Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched at 15.40 lakh. Check what's different

Mahindra Thar has been an incredible success for the manufacturer. The brand is preparing to launch the 5-door version of the Thar in the Indian market but just before that they have introduced a new special edition of the 3-door Thar. It is called the Thar Earth Edition and it is available with petrol as well as diesel engine. Transmission options include a manual and an automatic gearbox. Mahindra has only made a few cosmetic changes that make the Thar Earth Edition stand out.