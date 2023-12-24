Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar 5 Door Spotted Testing With Production Ready Wheels, Launch In 2024

Mahindra Thar 5-door spied testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most eagerly awaited offerings from the automaker’s stable. The Thar 5-door has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and the latlatest spy shots that emerged online remind you that the model is closer to launch. The latest images show a camouflaged test mule of the lifestyle SUV, albeit wearing production-ready alloy wheels.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM
Follow us on:
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the ₹15 lakh mark (Instagram/cars_universe_yt)

The difference in the alloy wheels is notable with Mahindra moving away from the multi-spoke units on the current Thar 3-door to what appears to be a diamond-cut design. The test unit also appears to come with LED headlamps with circular LED DRLs, which further hint at the model being nearly ready for production.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
₹ 12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The new Thar 5-door will be a more practical offering over the 3-door model while retaining the off-road capability. Previous spy shots have revealed features like the dashboard and seats, especially with a usable second row in place. It will also get features like an electric sunroof, larger infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a centre armrest between the front seats, height adjustable seatbelts and AC vents for the rear passengers. It will also get a much larger boot space, making it far more practical in terms of day-to-day driving.

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will also sport a longer wheelbase to support all the changes. Power is expected to come from the familiar 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines, which could be tuned differently. Expect to see both manual and automatic transmission choices at the time of launch, while the model is also expected to arrive with 4x4. Mahindra could bring the Thar 5-door with just rear wheel drive for a lower starting price. The SUV will take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door when it arrives next year.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Thar sport Jimny Mahindra Mahindra Thar 5 door new cars 2024 Mahindra Thar
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS