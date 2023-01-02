Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV to launch soon: All we know so far

Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to launch the Thar 2WD version in India this month. The affordable variant of the iconic off-road SUV will sit under the 4WD variants offered by the carmaker. Mahindra is looking to target the buyers who wants the Thar for its looks and road presence, but don't want to take it off the beaten track much. It provides Mahindra to offer a stylish lifestyle SUV without the capabilities it is known for.

The Thar 2WD SUV will weigh less than the Thar 4WD because of the smaller engine and no 4WD system. The SUV will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units, the same engines that are offered in the other trims of the SUV. The transmission job is expected to be handled by the same 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox used in other variants.

In terms of changes, the Thar 2WD will not be starkly different from the existing models of the SUV. However, to distinguish the two variants, Mahindra will not use any 4X4 badging on the outside. The interior also remains the same, minus the extra transmission unit for off-roading. However, Mahindra will add an auto start/stop functionality and a lock/unlock button in the centre console inside the Thar 2WD.

Under the hood, the 1.5-litre diesel engine, also found on the XU300, will use AdBlue fluid. It is capable of generating 116 bhp at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 300 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The power output will be around 15 bhp less powerful than the Thar 4WD variants. However, the torque output will remain the same.

The price of the Mahindra Thar 2WD is expected to be much less than the existing Thar variants due to tax advantages. Reducing the weight and removing the 4WD system will help Mahindra to make the SUV more affordable for those looking to buy a lifestyle SUV.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

First Published Date: