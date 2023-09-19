Mahindra Scorpio-N price hiked for third time this year. Check what it costs now

Mahindra and Mahindra has once again increased the price of its flagship SUV Scorpio-N. The price hike, the third for the SUV, comes right before the festive season kicked in. According to the new price list available on the carmaker's official website, the starting price of the Scorpio-N SUV has been increased by at least ₹21,000. The entry-level Z2 petrol with manual transmission will now come at a price of ₹13.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV is offered in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. All these variants are offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The entry-level diesel variant Z2 with manual transmission will now cost ₹13.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of top-spec diesel variant Z8L 4WD with automatic transmission, the most expensive one in the Scorpio-N lineup, has been increased by ₹2,000 to ₹24.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end petrol variant Z8L six-seater with automatic transmission will now cost ₹21.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z4E Diesel 4WD variant with seven seats and manual transmission has received the biggest price hike of Rs. 81,000. It will now cost ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the third time Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the price of the Scorpio-N SUV. Earlier, the carmaker had hiked its prices in January and April.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Under the hood, the Scorpio-N SUV is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The engine, mated to both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission units, can churn out 197 bhp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.2-litre diesel engine which is also offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes. The engine is capable of generating 173 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

The Scorpio brand, which include both Scorpio-N as well as the Scorpio Classic SUVs, is the best-selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra. On an average the carmaker has been selling more than 9,000 units of these SUVs in India.

