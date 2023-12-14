Mahindra Scorpio N receives 0 stars in ANCAP crash test. Here's why

Australasian New Car Assessment Program has just tested the Scorpio N and the SUV has scored 0 stars in the crash test. This comes as a surprise because the Global NCAP crash test, the Scorpio N scored 5 stars. Well, there is a reason behind the poor rating. ANCAP gives 0 stars to all vehicles that are not equipped with ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. The entity does not consider the platform's rigidity or any other factor, if the vehicle is not equipped with ADAS, then the safety rating is 0 stars as default.