Mahindra Scorpio-N scores big in GNCAP crash test, gets five-star rating

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored a five-star rating in the fresh round of Global NCAP crash tests, where new safety test protocols have been implemented. The Global NCAP has said that the Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored 29.25 points out of a total of 34 in adult occupant protection tests, earning it a five-star rating. In the child occupant protection segment, the SUV has scored 28.93 points out of 49, earning a three-star rating.

Also Read : Maruti Swift, Ignis, S-Presso perform poorly in Global NCAP crash tests: Details

The GNCAP has rated the Scorpio-N's protection for the driver and front passenger's head and neck as good, while the protection for the driver and front passenger's chest protection has been rated as marginal. The test also showed that the Scorpio-N performed well in the side impact test with a deformable barrier.

In the side impact test, the SUV scored 16 out of 17. GNCAP reported that the Mahindra SUV had received an ‘Ok’ rating for the side pole impact tests. However, the chest protection for the occupants received a ‘weak’ rating. The test result has revealed that the bodyshell and the footwell area of the SUV are stable, and the latter is capable of withstanding further loadings.

Speaking about the test result, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, congratulated Mahindra on achieving the five-star rating for the SUV. “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols," he said. David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation, said that Mahindra demonstrated its commitment to improving vehicle safety performance. “Indian manufacturers such as Mahindra have clearly demonstrated their ongoing commitment to improving vehicle safety performance. This is very welcome, and we look forward to this promising momentum being maintained when Bharat NCAP is launched next year," he said.

Under the new Global NCAP safety protocols, a vehicle is only eligible to score a five-star safety rating if it secures the required scores while also conforming to the ESC, pedestrian protection, pole side impact and seat belt reminder requirements of GNCAP.

First Published Date: