Mahindra recalls over 100,000 XUV700 and XUV400 SUVs. Here's why

Mahindra & Mahindra has recalled more than one lakh units of the XUV700 SUVs owing to a potential wiring issue. The homegrown auto company has informed in a regulatory filing that the recalled XUV700 SUVs' wiring routing in the engine bay will be inspected by the technicians at the Mahindra authorized dealerships for the suspected fault. The automaker has further stated that it will inspect the wiring loom routing in the engine bay of the impacted XUV700 models.

The impacted Mahindra XUV700 SUVs were built between 8th June 2021 and 28th June 2023. A total of 108,306 units of Mahindra's flagship SUV have been recalled owing to the issue. The car brand has said that these SUVs come with a potential risk of abrasion cut of the wiring loom in the engine bay, which will be inspected and fixed at the workshops free of charge.

Besides more than one lakh units of the Mahindra XUV700 SUVs, the auto manufacturer has also recalled 3,560 units of the Mahindra XUV400 pure electric SUVs that were manufactured between 16th February 2023 and 5th June 2023. These SUVs will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, said the car brand in the regulatory filing. The XUV400 is the only pure electric car Mahindra currently sells.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all the customers, said the auto company. It also said in the regulatory filing that Mahindra will individually contact the affected customers of the XUV700 and XUV400 SUVs for the voluntary recall. While for the Mahindra XUV700, there have been recalls previously, for the Mahindra XUV400, this is the first ever recall since the launch of this electric SUV.

